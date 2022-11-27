How to watch, listen to Xavier basketball vs. No. 6 Gonzaga

How to watch, listen to Xavier basketball vs. No. 6 Gonzaga

PORTLAND, Ore. ‒ Sunday’s Phil Knight Legacy third-place game features Xavier men’s basketball against No. 6 Gonzaga.

For the Musketeers, it’s a fourth straight game against high-level competition and will be the third time in the last four games Xavier’s played a team ranked in the top 12 of the Associated Press poll.

Gonzaga’s 4-2, and the Bulldogs are coming off an 84-66 loss on Friday to Purdue in Portland.

Xavier’s also 4-2, coming off a 71-64 loss to No. 8 Duke.

Xavier has to be locked in on transition defense because Gonzaga loves to push the pace. The Musketeers have to be ready to rebound, and they’ll need big men Jack Nunge and Zach Freemantle to fair much better than they did against Duke.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button