How to watch, listen to Tennessee-South Carolina

Well. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will play at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 12.
Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
The Vols are No. 5 in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.
Georgia (1), Ohio State (2), Michigan (3) and TCU (4) are the top four teams in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin ( W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (W, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt .
Ahead of the Tennessee-South Carolina game, Vols Wire provides television and radio information for the Southeastern Conference East matchup. How to watch and listen to the Tennessee-South Carolina game is listed below.
Tennessee-South Carolina: Live streaming information, TV channel and game time
Game day: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022
Game time: 7 pm EST
Location: Columbia, South Carolina
Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Tennessee-South Carolina: How to listen
