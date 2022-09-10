How to watch, listen, stream, what time: Michigan football vs. Hawaii

Well. 4 Michigan football (1-0) plays unranked Hawaii (0-2) on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Rainbow Warriors endured an unexpected coaching change this offseason, and favorite son Timmy Chang is now leading the charge. However, it’s been a rocky start. Hawaii was blown out by Vanderbilt and Western Kentucky to start the season.

For the Wolverines, it’s an exciting evening. Michigan will start sophomore Phenom JJ McCarthy at quarterback for the first time as the quarterback battle in Ann Arbor rages. Head Coach Jim Harbaugh insists incumbent starter Cade McNamara will also play, but with McCarthy getting a live audition against a lesser opponent, all eyes will be on the Week 2 starter and what he does with his first real opportunity.

The maize and blue are heavy favorites in this one. Here’s when you should tune in to see the game and more:

How to watch, stream, listen



Date, time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. EDT

TV, streaming

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here), Fox Sports Live

Radio

City Station Alpena (WZTK) 105.7 FM Ann Arbor (WTKA) 1050 AM Battle Creek (WBXX) 104.9 FM Benton Harbor (WSJM) 94.9 FM Benton Harbor (WSJM) 1400 A.M Benton Harbor (W240CZ) 95.7 FM Cadillac (WKAD) 93.7 FM Caro/Cass City (WIDL) 92.1 FM Detroit (WWJ) 950 A.M Detroit (WXYT) 97.1 FM Detroit (WOMC) 104.3 FM Escanaba (WDBC) 680 A.M Flint (WTRX) 1330 AM Grand Rapids (WOOD) 1300 A.M Grand Rapids (WOOD) 106.9 FM Grayling (WQON) 100.3 FM Jackson (WKHM) 970 A.M Jackson (W268CA) 101.5 FM Kalamazoo/Battle Creek (WZUU) 92.5 FM Lansing (WQTX) 92.1 FM Ludington (WKZC) 94.9 FM Muskegon (WOOD) 106.9 FM Newberry (WNBY) 1450 AM Oscoda (WWTH) 100.7 FM Cheat Key (WMBN) 1340 AM Cheat key (W284DG) 104.7 FM Port Huron (WHLS) 1450 AM Rogers City (WHAK) 99.9 FM Saginaw (WSGW) 790 A.M Saginaw (WSGW) 100.5 FM St. Clair (W288BT) 105.5 FM Sturgis (WBET) 1230 AM Sturgis (W259CR) 99.7 FM Toledo, Ohio (WMIM) 98.3 FM Traverse City (WJML) 1110 A.M Traverse City (WJNL) 1210 A.M Traverse City (W266CS) 101.1 FM

Hawaii at Michigan Wolverines injury report:



Michigan

LT Ryan Hayes (probable) LB Nikhai Hill-Green (questionable) OL Karsen Barnhart (doubtful)

Hawaii

LG Stephan Bernal-Wendt (probable)

Players to watch



Michigan

QB JJ McCarthy RB Blake Corum RB Donovan Edwards WR Roman Wilson WR Andrel Anthony C Olusegun Oluwatimi TE Erick All DE Mike Morris DE Jaylen Harrell DE Eyabi Anoma DT Mazi Smith DT Kris Jenkins LB Junior Colson LB Michael Barrett S Makari Paige CB DJ Turner

Hawaii

QB Brayden Schager RB Dedrick Parson WR Jonah Panoke TE Jordan Murray RG Micah Vanderpool NT Blessman Ta’ala DE Mataio Soli LB Penei Pavihi S Leonard Lee CB JoJo Forest

Stat leaders



Michigan stat leaders

Cade McNamara QB 9-for-18, 136 yds 1 TD, 0 INT Roman Wilson WR 2 rec., 65 yards rec 1 TD Blake Corum RB 13 car., 76 yds 1 TD Junior Colson LB 10 tackles DJ Turner DB 2 tackles 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD

Hawaii stat leaders