How to watch, listen, stream, what time: Michigan football vs. Hawaii

Well. 4 Michigan football (1-0) plays unranked Hawaii (0-2) on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Rainbow Warriors endured an unexpected coaching change this offseason, and favorite son Timmy Chang is now leading the charge. However, it’s been a rocky start. Hawaii was blown out by Vanderbilt and Western Kentucky to start the season.

For the Wolverines, it’s an exciting evening. Michigan will start sophomore Phenom JJ McCarthy at quarterback for the first time as the quarterback battle in Ann Arbor rages. Head Coach Jim Harbaugh insists incumbent starter Cade McNamara will also play, but with McCarthy getting a live audition against a lesser opponent, all eyes will be on the Week 2 starter and what he does with his first real opportunity.

The maize and blue are heavy favorites in this one. Here’s when you should tune in to see the game and more:

How to watch, stream, listen

Date, time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
Time: 8 p.m. EDT

TV, streaming

TV Channel: Big Ten Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here), Fox Sports Live

Radio

City Station
Alpena (WZTK) 105.7 FM
Ann Arbor (WTKA) 1050 AM
Battle Creek (WBXX) 104.9 FM
Benton Harbor (WSJM) 94.9 FM
Benton Harbor (WSJM) 1400 A.M
Benton Harbor (W240CZ) 95.7 FM
Cadillac (WKAD) 93.7 FM
Caro/Cass City (WIDL) 92.1 FM
Detroit (WWJ) 950 A.M
Detroit (WXYT) 97.1 FM
Detroit (WOMC) 104.3 FM
Escanaba (WDBC) 680 A.M
Flint (WTRX) 1330 AM
Grand Rapids (WOOD) 1300 A.M
Grand Rapids (WOOD) 106.9 FM
Grayling (WQON) 100.3 FM
Jackson (WKHM) 970 A.M
Jackson (W268CA) 101.5 FM
Kalamazoo/Battle Creek (WZUU) 92.5 FM
Lansing (WQTX) 92.1 FM
Ludington (WKZC) 94.9 FM
Muskegon (WOOD) 106.9 FM
Newberry (WNBY) 1450 AM
Oscoda (WWTH) 100.7 FM
Cheat Key (WMBN) 1340 AM
Cheat key (W284DG) 104.7 FM
Port Huron (WHLS) 1450 AM
Rogers City (WHAK) 99.9 FM
Saginaw (WSGW) 790 A.M
Saginaw (WSGW) 100.5 FM
St. Clair (W288BT) 105.5 FM
Sturgis (WBET) 1230 AM
Sturgis (W259CR) 99.7 FM
Toledo, Ohio (WMIM) 98.3 FM
Traverse City (WJML) 1110 A.M
Traverse City (WJNL) 1210 A.M
Traverse City (W266CS) 101.1 FM

Hawaii at Michigan Wolverines injury report:

Michigan

LT Ryan Hayes (probable) LB Nikhai Hill-Green (questionable) OL Karsen Barnhart (doubtful)

Hawaii

LG Stephan Bernal-Wendt (probable)

Players to watch

Michigan

QB JJ McCarthy RB Blake Corum RB Donovan Edwards WR Roman Wilson WR Andrel Anthony C Olusegun Oluwatimi TE Erick All DE Mike Morris DE Jaylen Harrell DE Eyabi Anoma DT Mazi Smith DT Kris Jenkins LB Junior Colson LB Michael Barrett S Makari Paige CB DJ Turner

Hawaii

QB Brayden Schager RB Dedrick Parson WR Jonah Panoke TE Jordan Murray RG Micah Vanderpool NT Blessman Ta’ala DE Mataio Soli LB Penei Pavihi S Leonard Lee CB JoJo Forest

Stat leaders

Michigan stat leaders

Cade McNamara QB 9-for-18, 136 yds 1 TD, 0 INT
Roman Wilson WR 2 rec., 65 yards rec 1 TD
Blake Corum RB 13 car., 76 yds 1 TD
Junior Colson LB 10 tackles
DJ Turner DB 2 tackles 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD

Hawaii stat leaders

Brayden Schager QB 40-for-68, 391 yds 0 TDs, 4 INTs
Jonah Panoke WR 9 rec., 144 yds
Dedrick Parson RB 28 car., 111 yds 2 TDs
Leonard Lee DB 11 tackles, 1 PBU,
Penei Pavihi LB 10 tackles, 0.5 TFL

