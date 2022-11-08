How to watch, listen, stream Iowa looking to knock off Wisconsin

The Hawkeyes have won back-to-back games and are hoping to keep their Big Ten West hopes alive. On Saturday, they’ll welcome the Wisconsin Badgers to town. The Badgers have won four out of the last five in Iowa City. Prior to the matchup, let’s dive into a few notes and information about how to watch the contest.

Series History: Saturday will be the 96th meeting between Iowa and Wisconsin. Through 95 games, Wisconsin leads 49-44-2. Iowa is 25-20-1 all-time in games played in Iowa City. Iowa is 19-29-1 all-time in games played in Madison. The Hawkeyes snapped a five-game losing skid against the Badgers in 2020, winning 28-7 in Iowa City before Wisconsin was victorious, 27-7, last season in Madison. The Badgers have won four of the last five meetings inside Kinnick Stadium.

Pregame Notes:

Freshman RB Kaleb Johnson, the Big Ten Offensive and Freshman of the Week, rushed for 200 yards on 22 carries at Purdue, becoming the first Hawkeye since 2015 to reach the 200-yard mark. The 200 yards are the second most by a freshman in school history and 18th most in a single game all-time. The yardage total is the third-most by a Big Ten player this season and third-most among all college freshmen.

Iowa’s defense has allowed three or fewer points in three games this season – the most since 2019. The Hawkeyes have a 14.3 scoring average this season, which is fifth nationally. The Hawkeyes held Purdue without a touchdown for the first time in 62 games last Saturday in West Lafayette.

The Hawkeyes rank third nationally in total defense, surrendering 264.4 yards per game. Iowa has held all nine opponents below their season average in total offense and eight of its nine opponents below their season scoring average.

Senior LBs Jack Campbell and Seth Benson both rank in the top-nine in the Big Ten in tackles. Campbell is first in the league (9.8 p/game) and Benson is tied for ninth (7.8). Campbell is 26th in program history with 265 tackles, while Benson is 46th (233). Campbell is a semifinalist for the Bednarik, Lombardi and Butkus Awards and a Campbell Trophy finalist.

Saturday begins the first of three straight Trophy games to close out the regular season. The Hawkeyes are 22-7 in their last 29 rivalry games against Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Sam LaPorta is leading Big Ten tight ends in receptions (44) and yards (458). He is fourth nationally among tight ends in receptions and fifth in yards. LaPorta is Iowa’s career leader among tight ends in receptions (139) and is second in receiving yards (1,587).

Iowa hasn’t committed a turnover in two straight games and in five of its nine games this season. The Hawkeyes are 4-1 this season when they don’t commit a turnover.

Follow along with the HawkeyeInsider.com Team via the site, as well as Twitter: @Hawkeyeson247 | @DavidEickholt | @SBock247|

Here is how to watch, stream or listen to the game between the Hawkeyes and Badgers.

Announcers: Dan Hellie, play-by-play Petros Papadakis, color Analyst

TV: FS1

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network- Gary Dolphin, play-by-play, Ed Podolak, color analyst, Rob Brooks, sideline reporter. Sirius XM 121 or 203.

Stream: FoxSportsGo/ FUBO

Online radio: TuneIn

