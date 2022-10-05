How To Watch, Listen And Follow: No. 6 USC Football vs. Washington State

Football | October 05, 2022

Well. 6 USC Trojans (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) vs. Washington State Cougars (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

Location: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum | Los Angeles, Calif.

Kickoff Time: 4:30 PM PT

TV: FOX

Radio: 790 KABC

USC vs. WSU will air nationally on FOX and streaming on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app at 4:30 pm PT. Check your local listings for channel information.

Noah Eagle (play-by-play announcer) and Mark Helfrich (color commentator) will call the game.

Radio coverage in Los Angeles for USC vs. WSU will air on 790 KABC beginning at 2:30 pm PT and features Pete Arbogast, Shaun Cody, Jordan Moore Cody Kessler, Jason Schwartz, Max Browne, Su’a Cravens (includes 2-hour pre-game and postgame shows).

The Trojan Tailgate Show portion of AM 790 KABC’s pre-game show (starting 2 hours prior to kickoff until 30 minutes prior) will also be live streamed on USC Athletics’ Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms.

Outside Los Angeles, the game also can be heard on the following affiliate stations of the Trojan Radio Network:

KSZL 1230AM (Barstow, Calif.)

(Barstow, Calif.) KGU 95.1FM / 760AM (Honolulu, Hawaii)

/ (Honolulu, Hawaii) KSHP 1400AM (Las Vegas, Nev.)

(Las Vegas, Nev.) KXPS 1010AM (Palm Springs, Calif.)

Additionally, all USC Football broadcasts can be streamed from anywhere in the world on USCTrojans.com/Listen, the USC Trojans Game Day App, KABC.com and on SiriusXM satellite radio (channel 211).

Live stats and play-by-play for all USC Football games can be found on USCTrojans.com/FBstats.

Limited tickets to USC vs. WSU are still available starting at $105.

NOTE: The USC Trojans Game Day App is the recommended tool for using mobile tickets at 2022-23 USC home Athletic events.

NOTE: The USC Trojans Game Day App is the recommended tool for using mobile tickets at 2022-23 USC home Athletic events.

Follow @uscfb and @USC_Athletics on Twitter for real-time updates, highlights and behind-the-scenes content from the game.