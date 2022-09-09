How To Watch, Listen And Follow: No. 10 USC Football at Stanford

Football | September 08, 2022

Well. 10 USC Trojans (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12)

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

Location: Stanford Stadium | Stanford, Calif.

Kickoff Time: 4:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Radio: 790 KABC

USC vs. Stanford will air nationally on ABC and streaming on Watch ESPN and the ESPN app at 4:30 pm PT. Check your local listings for channel information.

Rece Davis (play-by-play announcer), Kirk Herbstreit (color commentator) and Holly Rowe (sideline reporter) will call the game.

Radio coverage in Los Angeles for USC vs. Stanford will air on 790 KABC beginning at 2:30 pm PT and features Pete Arbogast, Shaun Cody, Cody Kessler, Su’a Cravens, Jordan Moore and Jason Schwartz (includes 2-hour pre-game and postgame shows).

Outside Los Angeles, the game also can be heard on the following affiliate stations of the Trojan Radio Network:

KSZL 1230AM (Barstow, Calif.)

(Barstow, Calif.) KGU 95.1FM / 760AM (Honolulu, Hawaii)

/ (Honolulu, Hawaii) KSHP 1400AM (Las Vegas, Nev.)

(Las Vegas, Nev.) KXPS 1010AM (Palm Springs, Calif.)

Additionally, all USC Football broadcasts can be streamed from anywhere in the world on USCTrojans.com/Listen, the USC Trojans Game Day App, KABC.com and on SiriusXM satellite radio (channel 137/197).

Live stats and play-by-play for all USC Football games can be found on USCTrojans.com/FBstats.

Follow @USC_FB and @USC_Athletics on Twitter for real-time updates, highlights and behind-the-scenes content from the game.