How to watch Lionel Messi in 2023: See soccer star play with PSG – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
Argentinian soccer Legend Lionel Messi ended 2022 by earning his first World Cup win, and will look to add more trophies to his collection during Paris Saint-Germain’s 2022-23 season. Messi joined the Ligue 1 club last season and helped PSG win its 10th Ligue 1 title—he finished his inaugural season with 11 goals and 14 assists across all competitions.
In addition to Ligue 1 play, Messi and PSG will also participate in the Coupe de France and Champions League. A full list of Paris Saint-Germain’s 2022-23 matches is below.
Paris Saint-Germain remaining 2022-23 schedule
Friday, Jan. 6
Coupe de France: PSG at Chateauroux (3pm)
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Ligue 1: PSG vs Angers (3pm)
Sunday, Jan. 15
Ligue 1: PSG at Rennes (2:45 p.m.)
Sunday, Jan. 29
Ligue 1: PSG vs Reims (2:45pm)
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Ligue 1: PSG at Montpellier (3pm)
Sunday, Feb. 5
Ligue 1: PSG vs. Toulouse (Time TBA)
Sunday, Feb. 12
Ligue 1: PSG at Monaco (3pm)
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Champions League: PSG vs Bayern Munich (3pm)
Sunday, Feb. 19
Ligue 1: PSG vs. Lille (Time TBA)
Sunday, Feb. 26
Ligue 1: PSG at Marseille (3pm)
Sunday, March 5
Ligue 1: PSG vs. Nantes (Time TBA)
Wednesday, March 8
Champions League: PSG at Bayern Munich (3 pm)
Sunday, March 12
Ligue 1: PSG at Brest (Time TBA)
Sunday, March 19
Ligue 1: PSG vs. Rennes (Time TBA)
Sunday, April 2
Ligue 1: PSG vs. Lyon (Time TBA)
Sunday, April 9
Ligue 1: PSG at Nice (Time TBA)
Sunday, April 16
Ligue 1: PSG vs. Lens (Time TBA)
Sunday, April 23
Ligue 1: PSG at Angers (Time TBA)
Sunday, April 30
Ligue 1: PSG vs. Lorient (Time TBA)
Sunday, May 7
Ligue 1: PSG at Troyes (3pm)
Sunday, May 14
Ligue 1: PSG vs. Ajaccio (Time TBA)
Sunday, May 21
Ligue 1: PSG at Auxerre (Time TBA)
Saturday, May 27
Ligue 1: PSG at Strasbourg (Time TBA)
Saturday, June 3
Ligue 1: PSG vs. Clermont (Time TBA)
