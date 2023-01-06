How to watch Lionel Messi in 2023: See soccer star play with PSG – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Argentina soccer, forward Lionel Messi, celebration, World Cup

Argentina’s Lionel Messi will play his second season with Paris Saint-Germain in 2022-23.

Argentinian soccer Legend Lionel Messi ended 2022 by earning his first World Cup win, and will look to add more trophies to his collection during Paris Saint-Germain’s 2022-23 season. Messi joined the Ligue 1 club last season and helped PSG win its 10th Ligue 1 title—he finished his inaugural season with 11 goals and 14 assists across all competitions.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button