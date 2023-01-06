How to watch Lionel Messi in 2023: See soccer star play with PSG – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Argentina’s Lionel Messi will play his second season with Paris Saint-Germain in 2022-23. Yukihito Taguchi/USA TODAY Sports

Argentinian soccer Legend Lionel Messi ended 2022 by earning his first World Cup win, and will look to add more trophies to his collection during Paris Saint-Germain’s 2022-23 season. Messi joined the Ligue 1 club last season and helped PSG win its 10th Ligue 1 title—he finished his inaugural season with 11 goals and 14 assists across all competitions.

In addition to Ligue 1 play, Messi and PSG will also participate in the Coupe de France and Champions League. A full list of Paris Saint-Germain’s 2022-23 matches is below.

Paris Saint-Germain remaining 2022-23 schedule

Friday, Jan. 6

Coupe de France: PSG at Chateauroux (3pm)

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Ligue 1: PSG vs Angers (3pm)

Sunday, Jan. 15

Ligue 1: PSG at Rennes (2:45 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 29

Ligue 1: PSG vs Reims (2:45pm)

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Ligue 1: PSG at Montpellier (3pm)

Sunday, Feb. 5

Ligue 1: PSG vs. Toulouse (Time TBA)

Sunday, Feb. 12

Ligue 1: PSG at Monaco (3pm)

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Champions League: PSG vs Bayern Munich (3pm)

Sunday, Feb. 19

Ligue 1: PSG vs. Lille (Time TBA)

Sunday, Feb. 26

Ligue 1: PSG at Marseille (3pm)

Sunday, March 5

Ligue 1: PSG vs. Nantes (Time TBA)

Wednesday, March 8

Champions League: PSG at Bayern Munich (3 pm)

Sunday, March 12

Ligue 1: PSG at Brest (Time TBA)

Sunday, March 19

Ligue 1: PSG vs. Rennes (Time TBA)

Sunday, April 2

Ligue 1: PSG vs. Lyon (Time TBA)

Sunday, April 9

Ligue 1: PSG at Nice (Time TBA)

Sunday, April 16

Ligue 1: PSG vs. Lens (Time TBA)

Sunday, April 23

Ligue 1: PSG at Angers (Time TBA)

Sunday, April 30

Ligue 1: PSG vs. Lorient (Time TBA)

Sunday, May 7

Ligue 1: PSG at Troyes (3pm)

Sunday, May 14

Ligue 1: PSG vs. Ajaccio (Time TBA)

Sunday, May 21

Ligue 1: PSG at Auxerre (Time TBA)

Saturday, May 27

Ligue 1: PSG at Strasbourg (Time TBA)

Saturday, June 3

Ligue 1: PSG vs. Clermont (Time TBA)