How to watch Liberty vs. Akron: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

Akron @ Liberty

Current Records: Akron 1-2; Liberty 2-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Akron Zips can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against the Liberty Flames on the road at 6 pm ET at Williams Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Zips might not have won anyway, but with 82 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. They took a serious blow against the Tennessee Volunteers, falling 63-6. Akron was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35 to nothing. One thing holding Akron back was the mediocre play of QB DJ Irons, who did not have his best game: he passed for 241 yards on 44 attempts.

Meanwhile, Liberty and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons were almost perfectly matched up last week, but Liberty suffered an agonizing 37-36 defeat. Despite the loss, Liberty had strong showings from WR Demario Douglas, who caught seven passes for two TDs and 124 yards, and QB Kaidon Salter, who passed for two TDs and 258 yards on 34 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 77 yards .

The losses put the Zips at 1-2 and the Flames at a reciprocal 2-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Akron hasn’t thrown an interception yet this season. But Liberty enters the contest having picked the ball off five times, good for 12th in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 pm ET

Saturday at 6 pm ET Where: Williams Stadium — Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium — Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Flames are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Zips, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

See college football Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.