How to Watch Knicks-Grizzlies 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Wednesday

The Memphis Grizzlies, one of the young, surprise teams of the 2021-22 season, are set to host the New York Knicks, a team looking to get back on track in the Eastern Conference, in both team’s first game of the new 2022- 23 NBA seasons.

And Morant, a household name across the NBA now, is coming off a season in which he not only saw action in his first All-Star Game, but a year in which he was named the 2021-22 NBA Most Improved Player. A dynamic and freakish athlete at the point guard position, Morant is “must-see-TV” every single time he takes the court.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button