How to watch Kings vs. 76ers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who’s Playing
Philadelphia @ Sacramento
Current Records: Philadelphia 29-16; Sacramento 26-18
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings haven’t won a game against the Philadelphia 76ers since Feb. 2 of 2019, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Sacramento is getting right back to it as they host Philadelphia at 10 pm ET Jan. 21 at Golden 1 Center. The Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.8 points per matchup.
Sacramento didn’t have too much breathing room in their contest with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, but they still walked away with a 118-113 win. Power forward Keegan Murray was the Offensive standout of the contest for Sacramento, shooting 5-for-7 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 29 points and 14 boards.
Meanwhile, the Sixers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 105-95 on Thursday. It was another big night for Philadelphia’s center Joel Embiid, who had 32 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks. Embiid’s night made it seven games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
The Kings are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Dec. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-119. In other words, don’t count the 76ers out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 pm ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center — Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $51.00
Odds
The 76ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Philadelphia have won ten out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.
