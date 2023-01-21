How to watch Kings vs. 76ers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

Philadelphia @ Sacramento

Current Records: Philadelphia 29-16; Sacramento 26-18

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings haven’t won a game against the Philadelphia 76ers since Feb. 2 of 2019, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Sacramento is getting right back to it as they host Philadelphia at 10 pm ET Jan. 21 at Golden 1 Center. The Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.8 points per matchup.

Sacramento didn’t have too much breathing room in their contest with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, but they still walked away with a 118-113 win. Power forward Keegan Murray was the Offensive standout of the contest for Sacramento, shooting 5-for-7 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 29 points and 14 boards.

Meanwhile, the Sixers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 105-95 on Thursday. It was another big night for Philadelphia’s center Joel Embiid, who had 32 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks. Embiid’s night made it seven games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Kings are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Dec. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-119. In other words, don’t count the 76ers out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 pm ET

Saturday at 10 pm ET Where: Golden 1 Center — Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center — Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $51.00

Odds

The 76ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won ten out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.