How to watch Kansas’ season-opener

The Defending national Champions officially tip off their new season Monday.

Well. 5 Kansas basketball hosts Omaha in its season-opener. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm CT inside the Allen Fieldhouse. Fans who can’t attend Monday’s contest can follow along at home on Big 12 Now, part of ESPN+.

Kansas raced past Pittsburg State on Nov. 3, winning the exhibition contest 94-63. Jalen Wilson scored a team-high 23 points. True freshman Gradey Dick looked sharp as well, scoring 20 points and knocking down three of his five 3-point attempts. Texas Tech transfer Kevin MvCullar added 13 points as well. Head Coach Bill Self and Assistant Coach Kurtis Townsend won’t be on the sidelines Monday, though. KU self-imposed a four-game suspension for both in regards to the NCAA infractions case with the program.

Here’s everything Kansas basketball fans need to know in order to watch KU’s season-opener.

How to watch KU basketball’s season-opener against Omaha

When: 7 pm CT on Monday, Nov. 7

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence

Live stream: Big 12 Now

What TV is the KU basketball game on?

Unfortunately for those watching at home, Big 12 Now is not a cable television channel. Instead, it’s part of the ESPN+ streaming service. You can sign up for an ESPN+ account here.

