How to watch Kansas’ Big 12 game

The last time Texas and Kansas clashed, the Jayhawks came out on top in a high-scoring overtime thriller.

KU fans hope this year’s meeting will end with a similar result.

Kansas (6-4, 3-4 in the Big 12) hosts Texas (6-4, 4-3 in the Big 12) in an afternoon contest Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 pm CT and FS1 will televise the action.

The Jayhawks haven’t seen the same earlier-season success since starting quarterback Jalon Daniels went down with an injury on Oct. 8. Jason Bean filled in and looked sharp, but Kansas is just 1-3 in his four starts. Running back Devin Neal has been one of the Jayhawks’ bright spots this season, totaling 951 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

For the Longhorns, they suffered their second loss in three games on Nov. 12 − a 17-10 defeat at the hands of TCU. Texas running back Bijan Robinson has been electric this year, rushing for 1,158 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s got 314 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns this season, too.

