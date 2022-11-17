How to watch Kansas’ Big 12 game

The last time Texas and Kansas clashed, the Jayhawks came out on top in a high-scoring overtime thriller.

KU fans hope this year’s meeting will end with a similar result.

Kansas (6-4, 3-4 in the Big 12) hosts Texas (6-4, 4-3 in the Big 12) in an afternoon contest Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 pm CT and FS1 will televise the action.

The Jayhawks haven’t seen the same earlier-season success since starting quarterback Jalon Daniels went down with an injury on Oct. 8. Jason Bean filled in and looked sharp, but Kansas is just 1-3 in his four starts. Running back Devin Neal has been one of the Jayhawks’ bright spots this season, totaling 951 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

For the Longhorns, they suffered their second loss in three games on Nov. 12 − a 17-10 defeat at the hands of TCU. Texas running back Bijan Robinson has been electric this year, rushing for 1,158 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s got 314 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns this season, too.

Texas owns the series all-time, with 16 wins to Kansas’ four. The Jayhawks have a chance to win two consecutive games against the Longhorns for the first time since 1938.

Here’s what fans need to know in order to watch and stream Kansas’ game Saturday.

How to watch KU football’s game against Texas

When: 2:30 pm CT on Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Lawrence, Kansas

TV: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports app

Online radio: KU Athletics

What channel is the KU football game on?

FS1 is channel 219 for DirecTV customers. For DISH customers, FS1 is channel 150.

Who are the TV announcers for KU football’s game against Texas?

Noah Eagle is FS1’s play-by-play announcer for the Kansas-Texas game. He’ll be joined in the Booth by Analyst Mark Helfrich.

Kansas football vs. Texas betting odds

Texas is an 8.5-point favorite for Saturday’s game according to Tipico Sports. The Longhorns are -310 to win outright, while Tipico gives the Jayhawks +250 odds to do the same. The total sits at 63.5 points.

