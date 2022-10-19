How to Watch Jaden Ivey’s NBA Regular Season Debut With the Detroit Pistons

Former Purdue star Jaden Ivey will make his NBA regular season debut on Wednesday night when the Detroit Pistons tip off against the Orlando Magic. The game is scheduled for 7 pm ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich.

The Pistons are coming off a 23-59 season in which the team finished 14th in the Eastern Conference standings. Ivey is part of a young core that includes former No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham and fellow first-round pick Saddiq Bey. The team is looking to put together a winning record for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

