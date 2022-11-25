How to watch Iowa State vs. North Carolina basketball

Iowa State started its trip to the Phil Knight Invitational on the right note, winning a nailbiter in overtime vs. Villanova. But the Cyclones’ path doesn’t get any easier from here.

After winning Thursday’s game, Iowa State (4-0) is scheduled to face No. 1 North Carolina (5-0) after the Tar Heels won their opener vs. Portland.

Regardless of Friday’s result, the Cyclones will have an off-day Saturday before finishing the tournament Sunday. Sunday’s Matchup and game time are dependent on results from Thursday and Friday.

Here’s how you can follow Iowa State vs. North Carolina.

How to watch, stream Iowa State basketball vs. North Carolina

When: 4:30 pm CT, Friday, Nov. 25

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon

TV: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+ with cable subscription

Online radio: The Varsity Network

Iowa State 81, Villanova 79 (OT)

Iowa State led by as much as 16 vs. Villanova, but the Wildcats didn’t go away. Villanova tied the game with a pair of free throws in the final seconds of regulation to send it to overtime.

The Cyclones survived, thanks in large part to a pair of big threes in overtime by Caleb Grill and Gabe Kalscheur. Tamin Lipsey went 4-for-4 at the free throw line in the final minute to seal the game.

Kalscheur’s 23 points off the bench led Iowa State. Osun Osunniyi added 17 points, while Jaren Holmes chipped in 12 points, 9 assists and 5 boards.

Phil Knight Invitational bracket, schedule, scores

A PDF of the PKI bracket is below. For updates on scores and more, click here.

