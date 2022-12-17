How to Watch Indiana Women’s Basketball Face Morehead State at Home

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Women’s basketball is set to take on the Morehead State Eagles Sunday at 2 pm inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for its second to last non-conference game of the season.

The Hoosiers have met the Eagles four times for four wins in program history. In the last meeting, Indiana took down the Eagles 98-57 in the 2014-15 season inside the Hall.

Present day, the Eagles are coming off a loss to USC Upstate to put them at a 4-6 record while the Hoosiers stay perfect at 10-0.

