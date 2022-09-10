How to Watch Indiana Hoosiers Football Game Against the Idaho Vandals on Saturday in Week 2

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In the first team meeting this week, Tom Allen told the Hoosiers to erase any thoughts they have about Idaho from last year.

Indiana defeated Idaho 56-14 in Week 2 of the 2021 season, but the Vandals experienced major coaching staff and roster turnover this offseason. Jason Eck took over as head coach following six years at South Dakota State, where he made three semifinal appearances and reached the national championship game in 2021 as the offensive coordinator.

Idaho began the 2022 campaign as 28.5-point underdogs at Washington State, but the Vandals were driving with a chance to tie or win the game late in the fourth quarter. Idaho ultimately fell 24-17 in this game, but Allen is making sure his players don’t take the Vandals lightly.

