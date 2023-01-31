How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Maryland on Tuesday

Indiana has been one of the hottest teams in the country since mid-January, riding a five-game winning streak with four victories by 13-plus points. Veteran big man Trayce Jackson-Davis and freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino form a versatile duo, garnering Big Ten Player and Freshman of the Week Awards on Monday, respectively.

Indiana returned to the AP top-25 poll after a three-week hiatus, and they have a significant challenge on the docket. Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers travel to Maryland, who owns an 11-1 home record and is undefeated at the Xfinity Center in Big Ten play.

*** LIVE BLOG: And once the game starts, follow all the action on our live blog from HoosiersNow.com Publisher Tom Brew. To read that story, CLICK HERE.

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Maryland Terrapins

Who: Well. 21 Indiana Hoosiers (15-6, 6-4) at Maryland Terrapins (14-7, 5-5)

Maryland is a 3-point favorite against Indiana, and the over/under is set at 140 points, according to the SI Sportsbook. Associated Press poll: Indiana returned to the AP Top-25 poll on Monday, coming in at No. 21. The Hoosiers have been ranked in 10 of 13 polls this season. Maryland remained unranked for the seventh consecutive week. The Terrapins have been ranked in four of 13 polls, peaking at No. 13 is Dec. 5.

Leading scorers

Indiana Hoosiers

F Trayce Jackson-Davis: 19.6 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 3.6 apg, 3.2 bpg



G Jalen Hood-Schifino: 12.8 ppg, 4.3 apg, 4.1 rpg, 43.1 3-point FG pct



G Tamar Bates: 8.2 ppg, 41.1 3-point FG pct



F Miller Kopp: 8.0 ppg, 44.6 3-point FG pct

Maryland Terrapins

G Jahmir Young: 16.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 26.2 3-point FG pct



F Donta Scott: 11.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 30.4 3-point FG pct



G Hakim Hart: 11.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 31.9 3-point FG pct



F Julian Reese: 10.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 65.2 FG pct

Meet the coaches

Kevin Willard, Maryland: In his first season at Maryland, Willard holds a 14-7 record and a 5-5 mark in Big Ten play. Willard spent the previous 12 seasons at Seton Hall, where he went 225–161 overall and 105–113 in the Big East. After missing the NCAA Tournament his first five seasons, Willard led Seton Hall to four consecutive tournament appearances. Seton Hall shared the Big East title in 2019-20, but the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. Willard was named Big East Coach of the Year in 2015-16, and his best finish was in 2017-18 when Seton Hall reached the NCAA Tournament Round of 32. Prior to Seton Hall, Willard coached Iona to a 45–49 overall record in three seasons. Following his playing career at Western Kentucky and Pittsburgh from 1992-97, Willard began his coaching career as an Assistant for the Boston Celtics under Rick Pitino. Willard followed Pitino to Louisville, where he was an Assistant from 2001-07.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Three things to watch in Indiana vs. Maryland

1. Maryland goes as Jahmir Young goes

Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young leads Maryland at 16.0 points per game, and he’s had a few of his best games in the last few weeks. Before scoring 18 points with seven assists and six steals against Nebraska on Saturday, he scored 20-plus points in four of the previous five games, including a 30-point night against Ohio State. The 6-foot-2 guard is prone to streaky performances, seen through his 26.2 3-point percentage. Purdue held Young to 10 points on 4-for-18 shooting, and he scored a combined eight points in losses to Michigan and UCLA. Expect Trey Galloway to start on Young, whose production will be pivotal to the game’s outcome.

2. Contrasting 3-point Styles

Tuesday’s game matches up two teams on opposite ends of the 3-point shooting percentage spectrum. Indiana ranks second in the Big Ten and 20th in the nation at 38.4 percent from beyond the arc, while Maryland ranks 13th in the Big Ten and tied for 322nd in the country at 30.7 percent. The interesting part, though, is that Indiana has only made two more 3-point shots than Maryland, which speaks to the contrasting styles. Indiana’s 365 3-point attempts are fewer than any Big Ten team, while Maryland’s 449 attempts are in the middle of the pack. Four Hoosiers with starting experience shoot above 41 percent, while Maryland’s four most frequent 3-point shooters are all below 32 percent.

3. Balancing attention on Jackson-Davis, others

Maryland Coach Kevin Willard said Monday that Trayce Jackson-Davis is the best player in college basketball right now, even more dominant than Purdue’s Zach Edey. While Maryland will surely focus on limiting Jackson-Davis, Willard knows that can’t be the only goal. Last year against the Terrapins, although Willard wasn’t the coach, it was Race Thompson who powered the Hoosiers. In two Indiana wins, Thompson scored 18 points and 12, followed by 19 points and nine rebounds.

“A player like [Jackson-Davis] is probably going to get what he gets,” Willard said. “And you’ve just got to make sure he doesn’t distribute and do what he’s been doing over the last five games, making everyone on that roster really, really good. They’re good players, but he is making them almost Unstoppable with his play.”