How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Maryland on Tuesday

Indiana has been one of the hottest teams in the country since mid-January, riding a five-game winning streak with four victories by 13-plus points. Veteran big man Trayce Jackson-Davis and freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino form a versatile duo, garnering Big Ten Player and Freshman of the Week Awards on Monday, respectively.

Indiana returned to the AP top-25 poll after a three-week hiatus, and they have a significant challenge on the docket. Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers travel to Maryland, who owns an 11-1 home record and is undefeated at the Xfinity Center in Big Ten play.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button