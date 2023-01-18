How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Illinois on Thursday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Indiana hits the road to face one of the Big Ten’s hottest teams in recent weeks. Illinois is riding a four-game winning streak, each by nine or more points, with victories over Wisconsin, Nebraska, Michigan State and Minnesota.

Indiana snapped its three-game losing streak by suffocating the Wisconsin offense in a 63-45 win at Assembly Hall. But to keep this momentum going, Indiana will have to win away from home, something the Hoosiers haven’t done since Nov. 20.

