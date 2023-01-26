How to watch Hornets vs. Bulls: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
Who’s Playing
Chicago @ Charlotte
Current Records: Chicago 22-25; Charlotte 13-36
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 pm ET Thursday at Spectrum Center. Allowing an average of 119.08 points per game, Charlotte has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
It’s hard to picture a worse defeat than the 128-97 bruising that the Hornets suffered against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Charlotte was down 98-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Dennis Smith Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just eight points on 4-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, Chicago was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 116-110 to the Indiana Pacers. Chicago was up 62-46 at the end of the half but couldn’t hold on to the lead. Small forward DeMar DeRozan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 33 points along with five rebounds.
Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Their home court has been no bettor’s paradise, as they’ve failed to beat the spread in 15 of their 21 home games.
The Hornets ended up a good deal behind the Bulls when they played in the teams’ previous meeting last November, losing 106-88. Maybe Charlotte will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 pm ET
- Where: Spectrum Center — Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Bulls are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.
Series History
Chicago have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Charlotte.
