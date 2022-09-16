How To Watch HBCU Football: Jackson State vs. Grambling, Week Three

Week Three of the HBCU football season is upon us, headlined by a Matchup between historic programs Jackson State and Grambling State. The two programs will meet at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson this weekend for the first time with Deion Sanders and Hue Jackson as their head coaches.

Sanders has beaten Grambling State before, but that game came during the 2021 spring season when Jackson State defeated a team led by Broderick Fobbs.

That game will be played on ESPN 3 and kick off at 1 PM EST.

A total of eight HBCU football games will be streamed on the ESPN+ platform, including the “Battle of The Bay” contest between Norfolk State and Hampton University. That contest kicks off at 2 PM.

HBCU Go will televise two games: A SWAC contest between Southern and Texas Southern and a CIAA contest between Virginia State and St. Augustine’s University.

Morgan State vs. Sacred Heart in Baltimore, MD – ESPN+ 12n

Jackson State vs. Grambling State in Jackson, MS – ESPN3 1d

Fort Valley State vs. Allen in Fort Valley, GA – ESPN+ 2 days

Norfolk State vs. Hampton in Norfolk, VA – ESPN+ 2 days

West Alabama vs. Tuskegee in Livingston, AL – FloSports 2 days

HBCU NYC Football Classic

Howard vs. Morehouse in E. Rutherford, NJ – CNBC 3 days

Arlington Football Showdown

Southern vs. Texas Southern in Arlington, TX – HBCUGo 4 days

Middle Tenn. State vs. Tennessee State in Murfreesboro, TN – ESPN+ 6 days

Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Stillwater, OK – ESPN+ 6 days

Prairie View A&M vs. Incarnate Word in Prairie View, TX – ESPN+ 6 days

Duke vs. NC A&T in Durham, NC – ESPN+ / ACCNX 6 days

New Hampshire vs. NC Central in Durham, NH – FloSports 6 days

Virginia State vs. Saint Augustine’s in Ettrick, VA – HBCUGO 6 days

McNeese St. vs. Alcorn State in Lake Charles, LA – ESPN+ 7 days

Winston-Salem State vs. Elizabeth City State in PIedmont Triad – WMYV MY48

