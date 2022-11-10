How to watch Hawkeyes game

Iowa basketball looks to start the year 2-0 as it hosts North Carolina A&T inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.

Tipoff for the Hawkeyes’ game is slated for 7:01 pm CT. The Big 10+ will stream the non-conference game.

Iowa enters its second game of the year having defeated Bethune-Cookman to open the season on Monday. In the 89-58 win, every Hawkeye started scored at least 11 points, with guard Tony Perkins leading the way with 16. Forward Kris Murray added 14 and fellow forward Filip Rebraca chipped in with a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) .

Here’s everything Hawkeye fans need to know in order to watch Iowa’s game against North Carolina A&T.

How to watch Iowa basketball vs. North Carolina A&T

When: 7:01 pm CT Friday, Nov. 11

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City

Live stream: Big Ten +

Online radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

What TV channel is Big Ten Plus?

Big Ten + is not a cable television channel. Instead, it’s a premium streaming service offered by the Big Ten Network. To view the different packages and sign up for Big Ten +, click here.

Read more Iowa basketball news

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at [email protected].