How to watch Hawaii vs. Duquesne: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

Duquesne @ Hawaii

Current Records: Duquesne 1-2; Hawaii 0-3

What to Know

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will take on the Duquesne Dukes on Sunday at home. The Rainbow Warriors will be hoping to build upon the 42-21 win they picked up against Duquesne when they previously played in September of 2018.

The night started off rough for Hawaii last week, and it ended that way, too. They were pulverized by the Michigan Wolverines 56-10. Hawaii was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 42 to nothing. Hawaii’s loss came about despite a quality game from RB Tylan Hines, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Hines had some trouble finding his footing against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Duquesne strolled past the Thomas More Saints with points to spare last week, taking the game 34-14.

Duquesne’s win lifted them to 1-2 while Hawaii’s defeat dropped them down to 0-3. We’ll see if Duquesne’s success rolls on or if the Rainbow Warriors are able to Steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 am ET

Sunday at 12 am ET Where: Clarence TC Ching Complex — Honolulu, Hawaii

Clarence TC Ching Complex — Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hawaii won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.