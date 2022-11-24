How to watch Gators vs Xavier Musketeers Thursday

Florida basketball takes a trip out to the west coast to face the Xavier Musketeers in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, Nov. 24for the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the Thanksgiving action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The holiday affair that pits a member of the Southeastern Conference against a Big East opponent on a neutral court is sure to be a good one. The Gators were triumphant in their last game against the Florida State Seminoles, coming back from a deep deficit to prevail by double digits on the road in Tallahassee. However, the Musketeers also enter the Matchup with an equal 3-1 mark so far and pose a formidable threat to Todd Golden’s team.

Florida and Xavier have faced each other five times prior since 1959, with the Musketeers holding a slim 3-2 lead in the all-time series. They won the first two meetings before the Gators took the next two, but bounced back to take the most recent faceoff in the NIT last March by a whopping final score of 72-56.