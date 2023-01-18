How to watch Gators at Texas A&M Aggies Wednesday
Florida basketball hits the road for a rematch against the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday, Jan. 18to continue its Southeastern Conference schedule inside the Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Gators have crept back onto the NCAA Tournament Bubble with its recent three-game winning streak that started after their previous loss to TAMU; they have also cracked the top 50 of the NET rankings, Entering the game No. 48 while sitting at No. 37 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index. Meanwhile, the Aggies rank No. 55 in the NET and 27 in the BPI.
The Orange and Blue hold a slight edge in the all-time series with a 9-7 record dating back to the first meeting in 1992 which Florida won, 73-46, at home. TAMU has won the last three meetings — including a buzzer-beater in the SEC tournament last March — following a four-game win streak for the Gators.
Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:
The Aggies are favored by 3.5 points over the Tigers according to BetMGM. Here are the full odds as of 1 pm EST Wednesday. [UPDATED]
|Team
|Spread
|Total – O/U
|Money Line
|Florida
|+3.5
-105
|O 137.5
-110
|+150
|Texas A&M
|-3.5
-115
|U 137.5
-110
|-185
I actually think the Gators can and will pull off the win. I have doubted this team quite a bit this season but the past three games have shown a different side of Golden’s system that seems to sync. The caveat here is if Florida gives up a big lead early on, then my confidence is severely stricken. But if the Orange and Blue come out strong from the start — which is the next step in the team’s progress — this one goes to the visitors.
Florida 68, Texas A&M 64
Here’s what our colleague Cameron Ohnysty over at Aggies Wire has to offer on Wednesday night’s affair between the Gators and Aggies.
What are our overall thoughts on the rematch between these two teams? Which players will TAMU need to keep in check? All of those questions, and more, are answered in this week’s edition of Behind Enemy Lines.
