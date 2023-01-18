How to watch Gators at Texas A&M Aggies Wednesday

Florida basketball hits the road for a rematch against the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday, Jan. 18to continue its Southeastern Conference schedule inside the Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Gators have crept back onto the NCAA Tournament Bubble with its recent three-game winning streak that started after their previous loss to TAMU; they have also cracked the top 50 of the NET rankings, Entering the game No. 48 while sitting at No. 37 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index. Meanwhile, the Aggies rank No. 55 in the NET and 27 in the BPI.

The Orange and Blue hold a slight edge in the all-time series with a 9-7 record dating back to the first meeting in 1992 which Florida won, 73-46, at home. TAMU has won the last three meetings — including a buzzer-beater in the SEC tournament last March — following a four-game win streak for the Gators.