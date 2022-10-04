How to watch G League Ignite vs. Metropolitans 92: Top NBA Draft prospects Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama go head-to-head

The start of a new NBA season always gives teams a sense of hope, but the reality is that a few Franchises will end up attending the NBA Draft Lottery drawing next year. That means even the most optimistic front offices can never stop sending out scouts to watch top prospects.

Two of the best players in the Class of 2023 will certainly have the attention of evaluators when they meet this week in Nevada for some exhibition contests. Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson will face off in multiple matchups of the potential No. 1 and No. 2 Picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

In addition to Wembanyama, French club Metropolitans 92 will bring a roster that includes former NBA players like Tremont Waters and Aaron Henry. Henderson will lead a G League Ignite Squad that features another likely first-round pick in Leonard Miller.

Are you ready for some preseason action? Here’s how you can watch the highly anticipated Wembanyama vs. Henderson battle.

How to watch G League Ignite vs. Metropolitans 92

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: NBA app

Both games will air on ESPN2, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. Fans looking to stream the G League Ignite vs. Metropolitans 92 games can watch them by downloading the new NBA app.

When are G League Ignite vs. Metropolitans 92 games?

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 4/Thursday, Oct. 6

Tuesday, Oct. 4/Thursday, Oct. 6 Time: 10 pm ET/3 pm ET

Wembanyama and Henderson will play against each other in preseason games on Tuesday and Thursday. The games will be held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.

Victor Wembanyama Scouting report

The Sporting News’ Scott Rafferty explained why Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in nearly every available mock draft:

Offensively, Wembanyama has drawn comparisons to Wizards forward Kristaps Porzingis for his ability to stretch the floor at a high level as a 7-footer. While the numbers aren’t there yet, keep in mind that he’s only a teenager. Also, he sure looks the part of a shooter. Not only is he capable of spotting up and picking-and-popping, but he can operate off of screens like a wing. … Wembanyama does more traditional big man things as well. He’s a legitimate lob threat, he’s flashed some potential playing out of the post and he’s already a big-time rim protector. One more player Wembanyama has been compared to: Jazz star and fellow Frenchman Rudy Gobert, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year who will go down as one of the most dominant Defenders in NBA history. Wembanyama is a massive presence around the basket, and he’s agile enough to step out to the perimeter. … Put it all together — the size, length, shooting, handle, defensive chops, fluidity — and it’s no wonder why people are losing their minds over Wembanyama. The icing on the cake is he won’t turn 19 years old until January, so he’s only scratching the surface of his potential.

Scoot Henderson Scouting report

The Sporting News’ Kyle Irving has the breakdown on Henderson: