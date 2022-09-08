How to Watch Former UVA Football Players in the NFL – Week 1

The 103rd season of the National Football League officially kicks off this week and with it comes another season of opportunities for UVA football fans to watch their favorite former Wahoos play at the next level. Eight former Cavaliers made 53-man NFL rosters at the deadline last week, with another UVA alum, Brent Urban, re-signing with the Ravens since then to bring the number to nine active Hoos in the NFL at the start of the season.

Read on for a full schedule of all the games featuring former Virginia football players in action in the first week of the 2022 NFL season.

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Former UVA player: Rams QB Bryce Perkins

Date/Time: Thursday, September 8th at 8:20pm ET

Watch: NBC

Spread: Buffalo -2.5

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets

Former UVA players: Ravens OT Morgan Moses, Ravens DE Brent Urban, Jets CB Bryce Hall

Date/Time: Sunday, September 11th at 1pm ET

Watch: CBS

Spread: Baltimore -7.0

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Former UVA player: Falcons WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Date/Time: Sunday, September 11th at 1pm ET

Watch: FOX

Spread: New Orleans -5.5

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Former UVA players: Colts S Rodney McLeod, Colts TE Jelani Woods

Date/Time: Sunday, September 11th at 1pm ET

Watch: CBS

Spread: Indianapolis -7.0

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals

Former UVA player: Chiefs S Juan Thornhill

Date/Time: Sunday, September 11th at 4:25pm ET

Watch: CBS

Spread: Kansas City -6.0

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Former UVA player: Seahawks FS Joey Blount

Date/Time: Monday, September 12th at 8:15pm ET

Watch: ESPN/ABC

Spread: Denver -6.5

Note: this list omits former UVA football players who are on injured reserve or the practice squad for an NFL team: DT Andrew Brown (Arizona Cardinals), WR Joe Reed (LA Chargers), LB Micah Kiser (Oakland Raiders), OG Chris Glaser ( New York Jets), OT Eric Smith (New York Jets)

Scroll to Continue

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Virginia Basketball Target TJ Power Commits to Duke

Tony Elliott: “I should’ve kept my foot on the gas” before Halftime against Richmond

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

WATCH: Virginia RB Perris Jones Previews UVA’s Game at Illinois

Tony Elliott Picks UVA Football Players of the Game After Richmond Win

UVA Football: Injury Updates on Ronnie Walker Jr. and Cody Brown

Virginia Football: How Did UVA’s Future Opponents Fare in Week 1?