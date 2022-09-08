How to Watch Former UVA Football Players in the NFL – Week 1

The 103rd season of the National Football League officially kicks off this week and with it comes another season of opportunities for UVA football fans to watch their favorite former Wahoos play at the next level. Eight former Cavaliers made 53-man NFL rosters at the deadline last week, with another UVA alum, Brent Urban, re-signing with the Ravens since then to bring the number to nine active Hoos in the NFL at the start of the season.

Read on for a full schedule of all the games featuring former Virginia football players in action in the first week of the 2022 NFL season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button