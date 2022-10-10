How to watch every game

NFL Week 6 begins with a Thursday Night Football game between the Washington Commanders and it concludes with a Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.

Check out our rundown of games from Thursday through Monday in the sixth week of the NFL season.

The Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans are on byes this week.

All times MST.

NFL Week 6 odds:

Thursday Night Football schedule

Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears, 5:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

The Commanders have dropped four straight games after winning their season opener. The Bears have lost two straight after starting 2-1.

NFL power rankings:Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants sizzle

Sunday early football games

San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 10 a.m., Fox

The 49ers lead the NFC West standings with their formidable defense, which has allowed 61 points this season, tied for the fewest in the NFL.

New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m., CBS

Just when we were going to write off the Patriots, they shut out the Lions, 29-0. The Browns should be a tougher test.

New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers, 10 a.m., Fox

The Jets have won two in a row with Zach Wilson back and get to face a Packers team coming off a loss in London.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m., CBS

These teams are playing much differently from when the Jaguars shut out the Colts last month, 24-0.

NFL Week 6 odds:Point spreads, moneylines, over/under for every Week 6 NFL game

Minnesota Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins, 10 a.m., Fox

The Dolphins have been slowed by QB injuries, but could get a boost if Tua Tagovailoa returns for this one.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m., CBS

You never know what Taysom Hill is going to do on the field. He had three rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass in Week 5.

Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants, 10 a.m., CBS

The Giants are 4-1 on the season after their win over the Packers in London. Yes, the Giants are 4-1.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 10 a.m., Fox

The season could get real ugly, real fast in Pittsburgh.

NFL Week 5 winners, losers:Cowboys, Eagles set up huge NFC East Showdown next week

Sunday late football games

Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:05 p.m., Fox

The Panthers’ schedule doesn’t get any easier. After consecutive losses to NFC West teams, they get to face the Defending Super Bowl champions.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1:05 p.m., Fox

Both of these NFC West teams are 2-3 and coming off tough losses in Week 5. They can’t afford another loss to keep pace in the division race.

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1:25 p.m., CBS

Might this game be an AFC title game preview? There should be a lot of eyeballs on this one.

Super Bowl 2023:Everything to know: Date, ticket prices, performers, NFL team odds

Sunday Night Football schedule

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 5:20 p.m., NBC

Who would have thought that the Cowboys would be 4-1 on the season and the Eagles 5-0 at this point? NBC is salivating at its ratings prospects.

Super Bowl odds:NFL Week 6 betting odds for every NFL team to win the 2022-2023 Super Bowl

Monday Night Football schedule

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

The Broncos get another prime time national television broadcast. Is that really a good idea?

Super Bowl 57:Tracking the top teams in the mix and next tier to make it to Glendale

Reach Jeremy Cluff at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.