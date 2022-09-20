How to watch ESPN College GameDay on Week 4 college football schedule

ESPN College GameDay is hitting the road for the Week 4 college football schedule, Landing in the SEC for a game of top 25 ranked rivals as Tennessee hosts Florida on Rocky Top.

The show marks its first visit to Knoxville since 2016 and with Tennessee perfect through three games as it meets its old rival, the Gators.

Here’s how you can watch the action this Saturday.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button