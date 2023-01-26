How to watch Duke basketball presser ahead of Georgia Tech game

A few days removed from Monday night’s 78-75 road loss to the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies, Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer and two of his players, junior guard Jeremy Roach and Graduate center Ryan Young, will address the media in Durham at 1: 30 pm ET Thursday.

Fans can tune in to the press conference on ACC Network Extra. It will stream live, and a replay should be available on the ESPN app afterwards.

