How to watch Duke basketball in Phil Knight Legacy on TV, live stream

The Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball team is scheduled to play in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy men’s basketball tournament on Thanksgiving day through Sunday, Nov. 27.

The games are slated to be played at the Chiles Center, Moda Center and the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR.

The Blue Devils (4-1) are ranked No. 10 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll heading into the tournament. They beat Bellarmine 74-57 on Monday night in Durham.

The other teams participating in the Phil Knight Legacy this year are North Carolina, Villanova, Oregon State, Florida, Xavier, Purdue, West Virginia, Portland State, Gonzaga, Portland, Iowa State, Connecticut, Oregon, Alabama, Michigan State.

Here’s how you can watch the Blue Devils in the tournament.

How to watch Duke basketball in 2022 Phil Knight Legacy Tournament on TV, live stream

Thursday, Nov. 24

Thursday’s start time and opponent: 3 pm ET vs. Oregon State

TV: ESPN

Online live stream direct link: ESPN.com/watch

Friday, Nov. 25

The opponent and tipoff time for Friday’s game have yet to be determined. ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU will broadcast the game.

Friday, Nov. 25

The opponent, tipoff time and TV channel for Wednesday’s game have yet to be determined.

Jon Scheyer is the Duke basketball head coach.