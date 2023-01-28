How to watch Cremonese vs. Inter Milan: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s Serie A game

Serie A is back in action on Saturday only on Paramount+.

Who’s Playing

Inter Milan @ Cremonese

Current Records: Inter Milan 12-1-6; Cremonese 0-8-11

Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 pm ET

Saturday at 12 pm ET Where: Stadio Giovanni Zini

Stadio Giovanni Zini TV: Paramount+

Listen below and follow House of Champions, a CBS Sports soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to tune in for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world’s most popular sport.

What to Know

Cremonese fans better hope the Squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Cremonese will look to defend their home turf against Inter Milan at Stadio Giovanni Zini. The odds don’t look promising for Cremonese, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Cremonese took on Bologna on Monday for the first time this season, but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. The Tigers and the Greyhounds finished their game with a 1-1 draw. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Cremonese, who haven’t won a game since August 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan and Empoli were all tied up 0-0 at the break on Monday, but Inter Milan were shut out after they couldn’t score in the second half either. The Black and Blues fell just short of Blues by a score of 1-0. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Inter Milan were far and away the favorite.

Cremonese will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We’ll find out soon enough whether it’s one that they end up liking.

Odds

Inter Milan are a huge favorite against Cremonese, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -206 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.