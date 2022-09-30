How to watch Connecticut vs. Fresno State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

Fresno State @ Connecticut

Current Records: Fresno State 1-2; Connecticut 1-4

What to Know

This Saturday, the Connecticut Huskies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.4 points per matchup. They will be playing at home against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable defeat.

UConn suffered a grim 41-10 defeat to the NC State Wolfpack last week. The Huskies were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31-3. QB Zion Turner had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for only 39 yards on 12 attempts.

Meanwhile, Fresno State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 45-17 Punch to the gut against the USC Trojans two weeks ago. Despite their loss, the Bulldogs got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. RB Jordan Mims, who picked up 114 yards on the ground on 15 carries, was the best among equals.

UConn is the clear underdog, so they’re hoping it’s the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The losses put UConn at 1-4 and Fresno State at 1-2. The Huskies are 1-2 after losses this season, Fresno State 0-1.

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 24-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Fresno State won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.