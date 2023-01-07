How To Watch College Basketball: Saturday, January 7, 2023

31 college basketball games with a national television broadcast today?? Well, that sounds great to me.

We have two men’s games and one women’s game with two ranked teams going at it. At 1pm Central, #25 Iowa State visits #17 TCU, and in the other all-ranked men’s game, #13 Arkansas butts heads with #22 Auburn with a 7:30pm tipoff. The Women’s game is #16 Iowa going on the road against #14 Michigan, and that one starts off at 3:30pm on Fox.

In addition to those games, there are five more with a ranked team visiting an unranked team. The one that’s of most interest to us as Marquette fans is #18 Xavier visiting Villanova due to the Big East standings considerations at hand. As of Friday afternoon, the Musketeers are just a half game behind Providence, although both squads are still undefeated with the Friars at 5-0 ahead of Xavier at 4-0. Yes, that means that Marquette is just a half game back of second place at 4-1.

There’s a metric ton of basketball on streaming platforms as always, so if you see something particularly interesting, shout it out in the comments so we can all tune in!

Here’s the full national rundown for today!