How To Watch College Basketball: Saturday, January 14, 2023
IT’S A BIG DAY OF COLLEGE HOOPS, YES IT IS.
The wild part about it? There’s only one game on CBS today because they’re apparently refusing to compete with the NFL playoff game over on Fox, and of course Fox can’t carry a game if they’re starting their pregame programming 3 hours before the game starts.
Even with that monkeywrench in the works, there’s still 36 games with a national television broadcast, including Big Ten Network and FS1 giving some broadcast space to Women’s hoops today.
The biggest game on national TV today is clearly #11 Kansas State visiting #17 TCU, and I can’t say that I recall off the top of my head the last time either of those teams ended up as the most notable game of the day in college basketball, much less facing off against each other. In any case, it’s the only national broadcast with two ranked teams going at it today, as Iowa State/Kansas is ported over to ESPN+. Cyclones/Jayhawks is obviously a more notable game, but paywall streaming, etc., you get the point.
I’m counting eight games with a ranked team going on the road against an unranked team today on national television. Just one of those kinds of games is the recipe for an upset to be brewing, and the fact that there’s eight of them scattered between Noon and 5pm Central time today could mean we’re in for a pretty awesome day of basketball watching.
As always, there’s a ton of men’s and women’s college basketball available via ESPN3 and ESPN+, so if you latch onto something worth watching, shout it out in the comments!
Here’s the full national television schedule for the day!
CBB Viewing Guide: 1/14/23
|Time (CT)
|Game
|Television
|11:00 A.M
|Kentucky at #5 Tennessee
|ESPN
|West Virginia at Oklahoma
|ESPN2
|Seton Hall at DePaul
|FS1
|Davidson at George Mason
|ESPNU
|11:30 A.M
|Penn State at #12 Iowa
|Big Ten Network
|Loyola Chicago at Saint Joseph’s
|USA Network
|12:00 PM
|#18 Wisconsin at Indiana
|CBS
|Georgia at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|1:00 PM
|#11 Kansas State at #17 TCU
|ESPN2
|#15 Arkansas at Vanderbilt
|ESPNU
|#19 Providence at Creighton
|FS1
|North Carolina at Louisville
|ESPN
|1:30 PM
|#3 Ohio State at Nebraska
|Big Ten Network
|Richmond at St. Bonaventure
|USA Network
|2:00 PM
|Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
|ACC Network
|Monmouth at Towson
|CBS Sports Network
|2:30 PM
|#20 Missouri at Florida
|SEC Network
|3:00 P.M
|LSU at #4 Alabama
|ESPN
|#13 Virginia at Florida State
|ESPN2
|Cincinnati at SMU
|ESPNU
|4:00 P.M
|#24 Duke at Clemson
|ACC Network
|William & Mary at UNC Wilmington
|CBS Sports Network
|5:00 P.M
|#9 Arizona at Oregon
|ESPN
|Oklahoma State at Baylor
|ESPN2
|Texas A&M at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Chattanooga at Samford
|ESPNU
|6:00 P.M
|Notre Dame at Syracuse
|ACC Network
|Colorado State at UNLV
|CBS Sports Network
|7:00 PM
|Colorado at #7 UCLA
|Fox
|Texas Tech at #10 Texas
|ESPN
|Bradley at Drake
|ESPNU
|7:30 PM
|Mississippi State at #21 Auburn
|SEC Network
|8:00 P.M
|New Mexico at #23 San Diego State
|CBS Sports Network
|New Mexico at UNLV
|FS1
|9:00 P.M
|Portland at #8 Gonzaga
|ESPN2
|10:00 PM
|Boise State at Wyoming
|FS1