How To Watch College Basketball: December 10, 2022

HEY!

It’s Saturday, and not just Saturday, but the Saturday after the college football Championship games! That’s right, it’s time for college basketball to take over the airwaves! We’ve got 28 nationally televised contests available today, running you from 11am Central until well past midnight.

The big highlight of the day is #8 Alabama going on the road against #1 Houston. That’s at 2pm CT on ABC, and is obviously of national importance with the top team in the country hosting another top 10 squad. There’s another game with two ranked teams, this one coming by way of a neutral site event out in Las Vegas. #10 Arizona and #14 Indiana are squaring off at 6:30pm CT, and Fox Banquet is carrying that one live and in living color.

There’s a total of 11 more games on national TV today involving a ranked team, including Caitlin Clark and #16 Iowa hosting Minnesota in the nighttime hours. The most notable other ones are #4 Purdue visiting Nebraska, and #6 Kansas heading on the road to play Missouri in a Renewal of their rivalry. There’s also three more games where a ranked team is facing an unranked team on a neutral floor, although I don’t know how neutral Dickies Arena in Fort Worth is going to be for #24 TCU vs SMU.

There’s also a Sickos Channel Flip Situation Of The Century as Louisville plays Florida State at the same time as Georgetown visits Syracuse. Is Syracuse a rampaging disaster like the other three? Well, but Syracuse is also the last high major team to lose to Georgetown, who are on a 24 game losing streak against those kind of foes. Can the Hoyas make it 25 or is Syracuse going to help them snap the skid?

There’s also tons and tons of games on streaming only platforms like ESPN3 and ESPN+, so if you catch something great, pipe up in the comments so we can all tune in.

Here’s the full national TV schedule for the day!