How to watch Clippers vs. Celtics: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Boston @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Boston 21-6; Los Angeles 15-13

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 10:30 pm ET Monday at Crypto.com Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting last December, where Los Angeles won 91-82, we could be in for a big score.

The Clippers beat the Washington Wizards 114-107 this past Saturday. Los Angeles’ small forward Paul George did his thing and shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points, six assists and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston lost to the Golden State Warriors on the road by a decisive 123-107 margin. Despite the loss, Boston got a solid performance out of small forward Jaylen Brown, who had 31 points in addition to nine boards.

Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Clippers are now 15-13 while the Celtics sit at 21-6. A couple Offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles is worst in the league in points per game, with only 107.7 on average. Boston’s offense has more to brag about, as they come into the contest boasting the most points per game in the league at 120.3. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 pm ET

Monday at 10:30 pm ET Where: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.60

Odds

The Celtics are a 3.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 14 games against Boston.