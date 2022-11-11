How to watch Clemson football vs. Louisville on TV, live stream

It’s only up from here.

Clemson football was riding a high after winning the ACC Atlantic Division title, but that didn’t last for long. Mere hours after the title was announced, Clemson lost to Notre Dame 35-14 and fell to No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Tigers started off poorly and never really recovered. It was Clemson’s first loss of the season, and what a loss it was. Coach Dabo Swinney called it an “ass-kicking”, and by the unranked Fighting Irish nonetheless, ruining Clemson’s chance of making it to the College Football Playoffs.

This Saturday, November 12Clemson faces the Louisville Cardinals at home in Memorial Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET. Here’s how you can watch:

How to watch the Clemson football game vs. Louisville on TV, channel, live stream

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC

TV channel: ESPN

Commentators are scheduled to be Wes Durham, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon.

Online stream: ESPN

