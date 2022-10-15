How to watch Clemson football vs. FSU on TV, live stream

Clemson football is in the middle of its season and focusing on controlling the middle eight minutes of their games, but they are anything but mediocre. The 6-0 team has come out of the gate with strength, continuing the nation’s longest active home winning streak at 37 games and setting themselves up for the College Football Playoffs – if they can continue the momentum.

Clemson begins the second half of its season this Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 pm ET inTallahassee Fl. against Florida State. With the AFCA Coaches Poll ranking the Tigers No. 5, they are expected to beat the Seminoles.

Here’s how to watch:

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee Fl.

TV channel: ABC

Commentators are scheduled to be Chris Fowler (commentator), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline).

Online stream: espn.com/watch or on ABC here.

