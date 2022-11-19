How to Watch BYU Football vs Utah Tech
On Saturday afternoon, BYU will play its final home game of the independence era. The Cougars, who are 5-5 and playing for Bowl eligibility, will Honor 37 upper classman on Senior Day at Lavell Edwards Stadium. Below is all the information you need to watch or stream the game.
Today’s game between BYU and Utah Tech will be broadcast on BYUtv and ESPN3.
TV/Streaming: BYUtv/ESPN3
RADIO (11:30 a.m. pregame): BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Pregame (11:30 a.m. pregame)/Postgame: BYUtv
Players Honored on Senior Day
BYU will Honor 13 Seniors on Senior Day:
- Brooks, Chris RB
- Criddle, Matthew DB
- Fauatea, Lorenzo DL
- Hayes, Caleb DB
- Heimuli, Houston FB
- Jackson, Chris DB
- Go away, Lopini RB
- Lunt, Lane TE
- Mandell, D’Angelo DB
- Tanuvasa, Pepe LB
- Tofa, Alden DL
- Tuioti-Mariner, Earl DL
- Tukuafu, Joe OL
The Cougars will also honor 24 other upperclassmen. These players have the option to return in 2023.
- Ah You, Chaz LB
- Barrington, Clark OL
- Cosper, Brayden WR
- Freeland, Blake OL
- Hall, Jaren QB
- Hannemann, Ammon DB
- Hogan, Britton LS
- Kaufusi, Jackson LB
- LaChance, Harris OL
- Livingston, Hayden DB
- Mahe, Atunaisa DL
- McChesney, Jackson RB
- Moore, Malik DB
- Nacua, Puka WR
- Oldroyd, Jake K
- Pili, Keenan LB
- Pilimai, Alema DL
- Pyper, Morgan LB
- Romney, Gunner WR
- Summers, Gabe DL
- Tooley, Max LB
- Udo, George DB
- Wake, Masen FB
- Wilgar, Payton LB
