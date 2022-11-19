How to Watch BYU Football vs Utah Tech

On Saturday afternoon, BYU will play its final home game of the independence era. The Cougars, who are 5-5 and playing for Bowl eligibility, will Honor 37 upper classman on Senior Day at Lavell Edwards Stadium. Below is all the information you need to watch or stream the game.

Today’s game between BYU and Utah Tech will be broadcast on BYUtv and ESPN3.

TV/Streaming: BYUtv/ESPN3
RADIO (11:30 a.m. pregame): BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Pregame (11:30 a.m. pregame)/Postgame: BYUtv

