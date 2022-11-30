How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Westminster

After playing three games in the Bahamas last week, the BYU men’s basketball team is back in Utah to take on Westminster on Tuesday night. BYU and Westminster tip off at 7 PM MDT at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The game will be broadcast on BYUtv. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to the game.

How to Watch BYU vs Westminster

  • TV: BYUtv
  • TV Talent: Dave McCann, Blaine Fowler, Jason Shepherd
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button