How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Utah

The BYU men’s basketball team is looking for its third consecutive win of the season when it hosts arch rival Utah. BYU and Utah will tip off on Saturday afternoon at 4:00 PM MST. The game will be played in Provo at the Marriott Center and it will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to the game.

How to Watch or Stream BYU vs Utah

  • TV: CBS Sports Network | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial
  • TV Talent: Rich Waltz, Bob Wenzel
  • Streamed Video: byutv.org, BYUtv app
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio 107.9,, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Jason Shepherd, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

