How to Watch BYU Basketball vs No. 8 Gonzaga

For the final time as a member of the West Coast Conference, the BYU men’s basketball team will host Gonzaga on Thursday night in the Marriott Center. The Zags, who are undefeated in WCC play, were ranked no. 8 in the latest AP poll. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 PM MST. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen, or stream the game.

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Gonzaga

  • TV: ESPN | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial
  • TV Talent: Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
  • Streamed Video: byutv.org, BYUtv app
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio 107.9,, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

