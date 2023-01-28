How to Watch BYU Basketball vs No. 22 Saint Mary’s

The BYU men’s basketball program is set to host no. 22 Saint Mary’s on Saturday night. The Cougars are looking to bounce back after losing consecutive games in the Bay Area against San Francisco and Santa Clara. Tip off between BYU and Saint Mary’s is scheduled for 8:00 PM MST or 9:00 PM PST. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen, or stream the game.

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Saint Mary’s

  • TV: ESPN2 | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial
  • TV Talent: Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

