How to Watch BYU Basketball vs No. 21 Creighton

The BYU men’s basketball team is looking for a bounce-back win over no. 21 Creighton after suffering consecutive losses to South Dakota and UVU. BYU and Creighton will tip off on Saturday night at 7 PM PST or 8 PM MDT. The game will be played in Las Vegas at Michelob ULTRA Arena as part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to the game.

How to Watch or Stream BYU vs Creighton

  • TV: FS1 | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial
  • TV Talent: Brandon Gaudin, Nick Bahe
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

