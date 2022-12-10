How to Watch BYU Basketball vs No. 21 Creighton

The BYU men’s basketball team is looking for a bounce-back win over no. 21 Creighton after suffering consecutive losses to South Dakota and UVU. BYU and Creighton will tip off on Saturday night at 7 PM PST or 8 PM MDT. The game will be played in Las Vegas at Michelob ULTRA Arena as part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to the game.

How to Watch or Stream BYU vs Creighton

TV: FS1 | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

FS1 | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial TV Talent: Brandon Gaudin, Nick Bahe

Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant

Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Game Information

BYU (5-5) vs Creighton (6-3)

7 PM PST | 8 PM MDT

What the analytics are saying

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball predictive analytics, Predicted BYU vs Creighton. KenPom gives BYU a 20% chance to beat Creighton with a projected final score of 77-68.

In his latest rankings, KenPom ranks Creighton at no. 22 in the country while BYU is 76 spots below at no. 98

ESPN BPI is slightly more optimistic about BYU’s chances. BPI gives the Cougars a 21% chance to pull off the upset.

As of this writing, the betting lines favor Creighton by 10 points and the money line is at +425 for BYU.

