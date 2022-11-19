How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Nicholls

On Saturday night, the BYU men’s basketball team wraps up its home stand against Nicholls. The Cougars are 2-1 on the season and coming off a home win against Missouri State. Below is all the information you need to watch or listen to the game.

How to watch BYU basketball vs Nicholls

  • TV: BYUtv
  • TV Talent: Dave McCann, Blaine Fowler, Spencer Linton
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button