How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Missouri State

On Wednesday night, the BYU men’s basketball team returns home after suffering a narrow loss on the road at San Diego State. The Cougars will play host to Missouri State in the Marriott Center and the game will tip off at 7:00 PM MST. The game will be available to watch on BYUtv. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to the game.

How to Watch

  • TV: BYUtv
  • TV Talent: Dave McCann, Blaine Fowler, Spencer Linton
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Jason Shepherd, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

