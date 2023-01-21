How to Watch BYU Basketball at San Francisco

The BYU men’s basketball team kicked off a critical three-game stretch in conference play on Thursday night at Santa Clara. After a slow start against the Broncos, the Cougars battled back to take the lead in the second half only to let a close game slip away in the closing minutes. The Cougars will stay in the Bay area on Saturday night for a road contest at San Francisco. San Francisco is 2-5 in conference play and 13-9 overall. Tip off between BYU and San Francisco is scheduled for 5:00 PM PST or 5:00 PM MST. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen, or stream the game.

.

