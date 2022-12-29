How to Watch BYU Basketball at Pacific

The BYU men’s basketball team is set to kick off its final season of WCC play on Thursday night at Pacific. BYU and Pacific will tip off on Thursday night at 7:00 PM MST. The game will be played in Stockton, California and it will be broadcast on the WCC Network. Below is all the information you need to stream or listen to the game.

USATSI_19497533_168390393_lowres

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button