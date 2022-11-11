How to Watch BYU Basketball at No. 19 San Diego State

The BYU men’s basketball team travels to San Diego to take on the nationally ranked San Diego State Aztecs on Friday night. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM MDT or 7:30 PM PST. The game will be available to watch on the Mountain West Network, which is accessible through the app store for free. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to the game.

How to Watch

  • TV: Mountain West Network
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

