How to watch Butler vs. Connecticut: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Well. 3 Connecticut @ Butler

Current Records: Connecticut 11-0; Butler 8-3

What to Know

The #3 Connecticut Huskies are 4-0 against the Butler Bulldogs since January of last year, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. UConn and Butler will face off in a Big East battle at 7 pm ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Huskies entered their contest on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They were completely in charge, breezing past the LIU Sharks 114-61 at home. Connecticut’s center Donovan Clingan was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 21 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs took their game against the California Golden Bears on Saturday by a decisive 82-58 score. Butler can attribute much of their success to guard Eric Hunter Jr, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds in addition to five assists, and guard Simas Lukosius, who had 16 points and five assists.

Their wins bumped UConn to 11-0 and Butler to 8-3. With both the Huskies and Butler swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 pm ET

Saturday at 7 pm ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse — Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse — Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Connecticut have won all of the games they’ve played against Butler in the last eight years.